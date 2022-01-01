Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wallace

Wallace restaurants
Wallace restaurants that serve chicken salad

#6 RL Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Subs

5194 NC-41, Wallace

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 RL Chicken Salad$0.00
House-made River Landing Chicken Salad seasoned with celery, onion, and spices - a unique and refreshingly flavorful experience.
More about Village Subs
Mik's Bar and Grill image

 

Mik's Bar and Grill

105 S Norwood St, Wallace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boom Boom Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and shredded cheese topped with our popular boom boom sauce.
Chicken Garden Salad$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced onions and shredded cheese.
More about Mik's Bar and Grill
