Grilled chicken in Wallace

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Village Subs
5194 NC-41, Wallace
|#10 Grilled Chicken
|$0.00
Juicy grilled chicken strips perfectly cooked and topping with cheddar monetary jack cheese. Customize with your favorite sauce and topping to create a classic chicken sub.
Mik's Bar and Grill - 105 S Norwood St
105 S Norwood St, Wallace
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.