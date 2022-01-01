Grilled chicken in Wallace

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Village Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Subs

5194 NC-41, Wallace

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#10 Grilled Chicken$0.00
Juicy grilled chicken strips perfectly cooked and topping with cheddar monetary jack cheese. Customize with your favorite sauce and topping to create a classic chicken sub.
More about Village Subs
Mik's Bar and Grill image

 

Mik's Bar and Grill - 105 S Norwood St

105 S Norwood St, Wallace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and boom boom sauce
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, broccoli and boom boom sauce on grilled tortilla.
More about Mik's Bar and Grill - 105 S Norwood St

Chicken Salad

