Wallace Station

Open for Curbside!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3854 Old Frankfort Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (212 reviews)

Popular Items

CUP of CHILI$3.99
INSIDE OUT HOT BROWN$10.99
roast turkey, ham, bacon, tomato & white cheddar mornay
COUNTRY HAM & PIMENTO CHEESE$9.99
thin sliced country ham, house pimiento cheese & tomato
THE WALLACE CUBANO$10.99
slow cooked and pulled KY proud pork with swiss cheese, ham, dijonnaise, Pops Habagardil sliced pickles, grilled with garlic annatto butter
COKE$2.50
THE TURKEY RACHEL$9.99
roast turkey, Russian dressing, swiss cheese & creamy slaw
MERV'S HAM & JALAPENO$9.99
city ham, caramelized onion, house pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo & provolone
EAST HAMPTON HOT HAM & BRIE$9.99
city ham, brie cheese, apple chutney & honey mustard
TUNA MELT$8.99
tuna salad, swiss & tomato
CHERRY COKE ZERO$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3854 Old Frankfort Pike

Versailles KY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
