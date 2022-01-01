Walled Lake restaurants you'll love
More about Top Up Burgers
Top Up Burgers
39490 w14 mile rd, Commerce Township
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.85
double cheeseburger, yellow American cheese, grilled bacon, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, served on a grilled brioche bun.
|Fries
|$2.95
fresh hand cut fries
|Build your own burger
|$7.85
Double patty served on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Siegel's Deli
SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Siegel's Deli
3426 E West Maple Rd, Commerce Charter Twp
|Popular items
|#3 Reuben
|$12.00
Grilled Rye, Sauerkraut, with Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
|#7 Elliott
|$11.50
Corned Beef or Pastrami on rye with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
|#6 Soni
|$12.00
Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing, Coleslaw
More about C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill
C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill
1403 S Commerce Rd, Walled Lake
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket
Rubbed and smoked daily, served sliced.
|Corn Bread
|$4.99
Cheddar, jalapeño, served with whipped butter
|Pulled Pork
Rubbed and smoked daily
More about Pita Way
Pita Way
8400 Richardson Road, Commerce Charter Twp
|Popular items
|-Family Feast
|$79.99
The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Meat and 1 serving of Falafels served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Tabbouli, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips
|-Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
|-Salads
Fattoush or Customize!