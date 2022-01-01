Walled Lake restaurants you'll love

Must-try Walled Lake restaurants

Top Up Burgers image

 

Top Up Burgers

39490 w14 mile rd, Commerce Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.85
double cheeseburger, yellow American cheese, grilled bacon, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, served on a grilled brioche bun.
Fries$2.95
fresh hand cut fries
Build your own burger$7.85
Double patty served on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Top Up Burgers
Siegel's Deli image

SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Siegel's Deli

3426 E West Maple Rd, Commerce Charter Twp

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Reuben$12.00
Grilled Rye, Sauerkraut, with Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
#7 Elliott$11.50
Corned Beef or Pastrami on rye with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
#6 Soni$12.00
Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing, Coleslaw
More about Siegel's Deli
C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill image

 

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill

1403 S Commerce Rd, Walled Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef Brisket
Rubbed and smoked daily, served sliced.
Corn Bread$4.99
Cheddar, jalapeño, served with whipped butter
Pulled Pork
Rubbed and smoked daily
More about C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

8400 Richardson Road, Commerce Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Family Feast$79.99
The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Meat and 1 serving of Falafels served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Tabbouli, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
-Salads
Fattoush or Customize!
More about Pita Way
