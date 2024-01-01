Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Walled Lake

Walled Lake restaurants
Walled Lake restaurants that serve quesadillas

Siegel's Deli image

SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Siegel's Deli

3426 E West Maple Rd, Commerce Charter Twp

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.74
More about Siegel's Deli
Consumer pic

 

CJ's Brewing Company - 8115 Richardson Road

8115 Richardson Road, Commerce Twp.

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled tortilla with black beans, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about CJ's Brewing Company - 8115 Richardson Road

