Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

Award-winning craft beer brewed on site and seasonal food menu.

73 Welwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic & Rosemary Hummus$12.00
Garlic & Rosemary Hummus topped with olive oil, served with roasted red peppers, toasted pepitas & grilled naan with arugula
Brewer's Pretzels$13.00
Pretzels dusted with our house-made spent grain seasoning, served with Hawley Hefeweizen beer cheese, whole grain mustard, & cinnamon sauce
Bone-in Wings$15.00
Dozen wings tossed in sauce of your choice. Includes celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Pork Schnitzel$18.00
Tender and thin sliced pork loin breaded and topped with a beer demi-glace served with German potato salad, Rutkohl German cabbage, and a dinner roll.
Beer Cheddar Soup$5.00
Beer Cheddar soup made with Hawley Hefeweizen, topped with herb pretzel croutons & chili oil
Monday Special- Old Fashioned Burger$10.00
BURGER MONDAY! Our Old Fashioned Burger Monday's ONLY for $10!
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Honey roasted brussels sprouts topped with crispy pancetta, dried cranberries, creamy feta cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze
Old Fashioned Burger$14.00
8oz premium grass-fed beef blend cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato, onion and hop pickles. Served with boardwalk fries
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Served with applesauce and choice of plain sour cream or bacon & chive sour cream.
Boneless Wings$13.00
Dozen boneless chicken bites tossed in sauce of your choice. Includes celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

73 Welwood Ave

Hawley PA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
