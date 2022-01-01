Wallenpaupack Brewing Company
Award-winning craft beer brewed on site and seasonal food menu.
73 Welwood Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
73 Welwood Ave
Hawley PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wake Zone Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
Hammered Steel Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Drafts - Lake Ariel
Come in and enjoy!
The Greentown Grill
Great food; friendly atmosphere!