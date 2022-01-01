Wallingford restaurants you'll love

Go
Wallingford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wallingford

Wallingford's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Wallingford restaurants

Westbrook Lobster image

SEAFOOD

Westbrook Lobster

300 Church Street, Wallingford

Avg 4.1 (1624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
crispy fried shrimp dipped in spicy thai sauce.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
Stuffed Shrimp - each$4.00
jumbo shrimp filled with our house seafood stuffing. Served chilled with cooking instructions.
More about Westbrook Lobster
Tap and Vine image

 

Tap and Vine

171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls$7.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
More about Tap and Vine
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford image

 

BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

665 North Colony Rd., Wallingford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Salad$10.45
Grilled Chicken, Baby Field Greens, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado & Tortilla Strips with Llime Chipotle Vinaigrette
Santa Fe Chicken$7.75
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Fresh Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Baby Field Greens & Chipotle Mayonnaise
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.25
3 Pack, Baked Fresh Daily
More about BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
Sliders Grill & Bar image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sliders Grill & Bar

950 Yale Ave, Wallingford

Avg 4.4 (3969 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sliders Grill & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wallingford

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Wallingford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Plantsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston