Wallingford restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
Westbrook Lobster
300 Church Street, Wallingford
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$15.00
crispy fried shrimp dipped in spicy thai sauce.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
|Stuffed Shrimp - each
|$4.00
jumbo shrimp filled with our house seafood stuffing. Served chilled with cooking instructions.
Tap and Vine
171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford
|Steak & Cheese Eggrolls
|$7.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
665 North Colony Rd., Wallingford
|Southwest Salad
|$10.45
Grilled Chicken, Baby Field Greens, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado & Tortilla Strips with Llime Chipotle Vinaigrette
|Santa Fe Chicken
|$7.75
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Fresh Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Baby Field Greens & Chipotle Mayonnaise
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.25
3 Pack, Baked Fresh Daily