Wallingford American restaurants you'll love

Go
Wallingford restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Wallingford

Westbrook Lobster image

SEAFOOD

Westbrook Lobster

300 Church Street, Wallingford

Avg 4.1 (1624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$22.00
battered codfish, crispy fries, dill pickle, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.
CT Lobster Roll$25.00
warm buttered freshly picked lobster + house seasoning, buttered & toasted New England style brioche long roll. Served with fries.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
More about Westbrook Lobster
Tap and Vine image

 

Tap and Vine

171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls$7.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
More about Tap and Vine
Sliders Grill & Bar image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sliders Grill & Bar

950 Yale Ave, Wallingford

Avg 4.4 (3969 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sliders Grill & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wallingford

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Wallingford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Plantsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston