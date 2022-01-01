Wallingford American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Wallingford
More about Westbrook Lobster
SEAFOOD
Westbrook Lobster
300 Church Street, Wallingford
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
battered codfish, crispy fries, dill pickle, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.
|CT Lobster Roll
|$25.00
warm buttered freshly picked lobster + house seasoning, buttered & toasted New England style brioche long roll. Served with fries.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
More about Tap and Vine
Tap and Vine
171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese Eggrolls
|$7.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00