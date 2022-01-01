Chicken wraps in Wallingford
SEAFOOD
Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford
300 Church Street, Wallingford
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
grilled chicken breast, black bean and corn salsa, applewood smoked bacon, chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese + chipotle-ranch.
More about BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
665 North Colony Rd., Wallingford
|(SPECIAL) Buffalo Chicken & Cheddar
|$9.50
topped with Street Corn Salad, Bacon, Greens, and Ranch Dressing in a Flour Wrap
|(SPECIAL) Chicken Caesar Wrap with Bacon
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken with Romaine, Shaved Parm, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, & Bacon on a Wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce with Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing & Mixed Field Greens