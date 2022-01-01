Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Wallingford

Go
Wallingford restaurants
Toast

Wallingford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Westbrook Lobster image

SEAFOOD

Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford

300 Church Street, Wallingford

Avg 4.1 (1624 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$17.00
grilled chicken breast, black bean and corn salsa, applewood smoked bacon, chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese + chipotle-ranch.
More about Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford image

 

BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

665 North Colony Rd., Wallingford

No reviews yet
Takeout
(SPECIAL) Buffalo Chicken & Cheddar$9.50
topped with Street Corn Salad, Bacon, Greens, and Ranch Dressing in a Flour Wrap
(SPECIAL) Chicken Caesar Wrap with Bacon$9.50
Grilled Chicken with Romaine, Shaved Parm, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, & Bacon on a Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce with Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing & Mixed Field Greens
More about BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

Browse other tasty dishes in Wallingford

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Cake

Fritters

Pies

Short Ribs

Bread Pudding

Clams

Map

More near Wallingford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

East Haven

No reviews yet

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston