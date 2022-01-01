Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Wallingford

Go
Wallingford restaurants
Toast

Wallingford restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Tap and Vine image

 

Tap and Vine

171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Decadence Cake$9.00
More about Tap and Vine
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford image

 

BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

665 North Colony Rd., Wallingford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake (GF)$5.50
Gluten Free
More about BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

