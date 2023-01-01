Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tikka masala in
Wallingford
/
Wallingford
/
Tikka Masala
Wallingford restaurants that serve tikka masala
Tap and Vine
171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford
No reviews yet
Wings, Tikka Masala
$16.00
More about Tap and Vine
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
665 North Colony Rd., Wallingford
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$0.00
More about BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
