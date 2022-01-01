Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Wallingford

Wallingford restaurants
Wallingford restaurants that serve tuna salad

Westbrook Lobster image

SEAFOOD

Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford

300 Church Street, Wallingford

Avg 4.1 (1624 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$20.00
seared ahi tuna, sliced strawberries, almonds, avocado, feta cheese, field greens + cherry vinaigrette.
More about Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford image

 

BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

665 North Colony Rd., Wallingford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.95
White Albacore Tuna Mixed with Mayonnaise, Celery, Salt & Pepper topped with Mixed Field Greens
(SPECIAL) Asian Shrimp$9.50
with Spinach, Carrots, Snap Peas, and a Sweet Chili Sauce in a Flour Wrap
Tuna Salad Platter$11.95
Scoop of Tuna Salad, Baby Field Greens, Avocado, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes with Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette
More about BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

