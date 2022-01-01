Go
Toast

Wally's Bakery LLC

Enjoy the taste of history

3855 North Oak Trafficway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3855 North Oak Trafficway

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Classic Blends Cigar and Coffee Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shooter's Tavern

No reviews yet

The best tavern in the Northland!

The View at Briarcliff

No reviews yet

Envision your upcoming special event at The View at Briarcliff

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

No reviews yet

Feel surrounded by sports legends of the past only at
​Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston