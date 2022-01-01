Go
Wally's Restaurant

For over 50 years, Wally’s has been a family-owned Surf City breakfast and lunch landmark. Previously known as Wally Mitchell's, this spot holds decades of special memories for many families on Long Beach Island. With a recent ownership change in 2014, the new owners, the Tomko family, made it their mission to take Wally's to the next level. They made sure to maintain the nostalgia and warm welcome, all while increasing menu options to include gluten-free, vegan, family-friendly, and innovative breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. As longtime fans of Surf City, the Tomko Family takes local hospitality, friendly service, and, most importantly, great food - very seriously!

712 Long Beach Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Fries$2.95
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese and avocado served on a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
New England Clam Chowder$6.95
Made fresh every day. Our clam chowder is now gluten free. Thick, creamy chowder made with celery, onions, potatoes and a blend of seasonings.
Cheeseburgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, colby and jack cheese with a light drizzle of ranch dressing.
Buffalo Salad
Choice of Crispy Chicken or Crispy Cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, corn, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, red onion, and salad greens tossed in bleu cheese dressing topped with onion straws.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Chicken fried crispy and tossed in Buffalo sauce. Salad mix tossed in bleu cheese dressing, red onions and grape tomatoes. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Breakfast Meats$4.25
Choice of: Country ham, bacon, sausage links, pork roll, scrapple, turkey sausage.
Garden Salad
Bacon Cheese Burgers$15.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Location

712 Long Beach Blvd

Surf City NJ

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

