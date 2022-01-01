Wally's Restaurant

For over 50 years, Wally’s has been a family-owned Surf City breakfast and lunch landmark. Previously known as Wally Mitchell's, this spot holds decades of special memories for many families on Long Beach Island. With a recent ownership change in 2014, the new owners, the Tomko family, made it their mission to take Wally's to the next level. They made sure to maintain the nostalgia and warm welcome, all while increasing menu options to include gluten-free, vegan, family-friendly, and innovative breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. As longtime fans of Surf City, the Tomko Family takes local hospitality, friendly service, and, most importantly, great food - very seriously!



712 Long Beach Blvd