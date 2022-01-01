Burritos in Walnut
Walnut restaurants that serve burritos
18750 Amar Road, Walnut
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$15.00
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, 2 Farmer's Market Eggs Scrambled, Oaxaca Cheese and Mejorado Tortilla
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo - Walnut
1267 N Grand Ave, Walnut
|Surf and Turf Burrito
|$13.99
Land and sea combined! 1 piece of our delicious battered fish with 2 scoops of asada, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our signature cream. Served with lime, taco salsa, and a chile guerito.
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$13.99
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$8.74
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.