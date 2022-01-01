Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
Walnut
/
Walnut
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Walnut restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
XLB Dumpling Bar
18732 Amar Rd, Walnut
Avg 4.5
(3268 reviews)
Not-so-Fried Chicken Rice
$9.00
More about XLB Dumpling Bar
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Grand & Valley
515 N. Grand Ave. Ste. F, Walnut
No reviews yet
41. Chicken Fried Rice
$13.00
41. Chicken Fried Rice
$13.00
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Grand & Valley
Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut
Kimchi
Chicken Noodle Soup
Pork Chops
Popcorn Chicken
French Fries
Beef Stew
Spaghetti
Almond Milk
More near Walnut to explore
Rowland Heights
Avg 4
(35 restaurants)
West Covina
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Covina
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Pomona
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
La Puente
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Dimas
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston