Curry in Walnut

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut
376 S Lemon Ave, Walnut
|Lg Curry Masala Chicken
|$24.99
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro
|Sm Curry Vegan Veggie
|$15.99
Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro
|Med Curry Veggie
|$19.99
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ginger, Fresh Cilantro