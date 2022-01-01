Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Walnut

Walnut restaurants
Walnut restaurants that serve curry

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut

376 S Lemon Ave, Walnut

Avg 4.7 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Curry Masala Chicken$24.99
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Curry Vegan Veggie$15.99
Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro
Med Curry Veggie$19.99
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ginger, Fresh Cilantro
More about The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Grand & Valley

515 N. Grand Ave. Ste. F, Walnut

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
36. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$12.75
37. Pork Katsu Curry Rice$12.75
36. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$12.75
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- Walnut Grand & Valley

