Walnut Cove restaurants you'll love

Walnut Cove restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Walnut Cove

Must-try Walnut Cove restaurants

El Cabo Mexican Restaurant -

234 North Main St, Walnut Cove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Two$9.99
Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Steak Tacos$10.99
Grilled steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, white sauce, and chipotle sauce
1/2 ACP$7.69
1/2 order of Grilled chicken, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo
More about El Cabo Mexican Restaurant -
Mitchell's Butchery - 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

226 North Main Street, Walnut Cove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4oz Hamburger Patties$6.50
This includes (4) ~1/4lb hamburger patties
Pre-seasoned Chicken Breast$7.00
This includes (1) Chicken Breast that is already seasoned with our C-Rub. Weights are ~1lb.
Beef Chorizo$7.50
1 pack of Beef Chorizo is ~1lb
More about Mitchell's Butchery - 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Sam's Pizza Etc.

220 North Main Street, Walnut Cove

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sam's Pizza Etc.
