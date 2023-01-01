Walnut Cove restaurants you'll love
El Cabo Mexican Restaurant -
234 North Main St, Walnut Cove
|Popular items
|Combo Two
|$9.99
Served with rice and refried beans or black beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
|Steak Tacos
|$10.99
Grilled steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, white sauce, and chipotle sauce
|1/2 ACP
|$7.69
1/2 order of Grilled chicken, rice, and cheese dip. Garnished with pico de gallo
Mitchell's Butchery - 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
226 North Main Street, Walnut Cove
|Popular items
|4oz Hamburger Patties
|$6.50
This includes (4) ~1/4lb hamburger patties
|Pre-seasoned Chicken Breast
|$7.00
This includes (1) Chicken Breast that is already seasoned with our C-Rub. Weights are ~1lb.
|Beef Chorizo
|$7.50
1 pack of Beef Chorizo is ~1lb
More about Sam's Pizza Etc.
Sam's Pizza Etc.
220 North Main Street, Walnut Cove