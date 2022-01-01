Walnut Creek restaurants you'll love
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
|$18.00
|KIDS BURGER W/ CHEESE
|$8.00
|GOLD RUSH
|$18.00
Taqueria El Molino
2228 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Crispy Taco
|$2.95
Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cotija cheese.
|3 Enchiladas Plate
|$12.99
|Meat Quesadilla
Bierhaus
1360 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Towel, Paper 11x8.8 Perforated Roll White 2 Ply - sold by the roll
|$1.99
|Cage Free Fresh Eggs, 2.5 dozen flat
|$13.99
|Bath Tissue Roll, White 2 ply , sold by roll - limit 6
|$1.19
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta Grill & Bar
1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|FAMILY MEAL PACKAGE ( 4 people)
|$56.00
4 SKEWER CHOICE OF KEBABS (Lamb Tender Kebab, Chicken Tender Kebab, Salmon Kebab, Prawns Kebab ) + 4 pieces of Baklava + Sautéed vegetable + Rice Pilaf + Tzatziki and Homemade Bread
|FRENCH FRIES
|$7.00
With garlic
|DOLMA
|$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, pine nuts, currants served with mint-yogurt sauce
SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Spicy Eggplant
|$18.00
Wok fried purple eggplant + bell pepper + Thai basil + chili garlic W/ oyster sauce + and choice of chicken or tofu
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Shrimp or tofu + lettuce + mint + fresh rice paper W/ peanut dipping sauce
Manakish
2905 N. Main st., Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$13.50
Rice or Fresh Greens, Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Greek Pico & Mixed Pickles
|Lahm-bajin
|$12.50
Pita Dough, Lahm-Bajin Beef, Parsley
|Zaatar & Cheese
|$11.50
Pita Dough, Zaatar & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cheese Mix, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives
Limon Rotisserie
1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
|Half Chicken
|$20.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
|Yuca fries
|$6.00
Fried yucca.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slice House
1500 Mt Diablo, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|20" Cheese
|$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
|20" Pepperoni
|$36.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Thin Cut Pepperoni, Romano & Oregano
|Mixed Green Salad
|$9.00
Mixed Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Peppadews, Balsamic Reduction & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Garlic Fries
|$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
|Achiote Chicken Bowl
|$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Limon - Catering
1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Arroz con mariscos
|$160.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with
fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.
|Garden salad
|$55.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Served with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing on the side. Serves 10.
|Truffle mac and cheese
|$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek
1375 n broadway, walnut creek
|Popular items
|Cordon Blue
|$24.00
Free range chicken breast, ham, Fontina cheese, herbs, cream, dill
|Seafood Pappardelle
|$29.00
Organic egg, blackpepper, homemade pappardelle pasta, prawns, Manila clams, Mediterranean mussels, scallops, tomato broth
|Orecchiette
|$22.00
Shell shaped pasta, smoked bacon, green peas, fresh tomato, garlic, olive oil
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Hippy Chick
|$18.99
mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn,
tomato and avocado - served with
chipotle lime ranch
|Sliced Brisket Plate
|$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
|Naughty Nash
|$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
Havana
1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Ropa Empanadas
|$14.95
Chipotle Aioli
|Croquettes
|$11.95
Ham, Manchego Cheese, Panko Crust
|Mojo Chicken Wings
|$13.95
Citrus Soya Glaze
Parada - Walnut Creek
7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanada Trio
|$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas fill with chicken and Peruvian spices!
|Lomo Saltado
|$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
|Mushroom Empanada Trio
|$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas Fill with portobello mushrooms, Not vegan made with cheese
El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek
1470 North Broadway, Walnut Creek
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
1305 S. Main Street, Walnut Creek
Plucked Chicken and Beer
2317 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
|Rooster
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
|Naughty Nash
|$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken Oakland
1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|5 Piece Tenders
|$12.00
hand breaded and fried
|5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders
|$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
|Nacho Fries
|$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
West Coast Sourdough
2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Hops & Scotch
7001 Sunne Lane#100, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Chef Kev's Peanuts
|$7.00
Ostro Restaurant
1403 Locust Street, Walnut Creek