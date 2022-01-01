Walnut Creek restaurants you'll love

Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Walnut Creek restaurants

Broderick Roadhouse image

 

Broderick Roadhouse

1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$18.00
KIDS BURGER W/ CHEESE$8.00
GOLD RUSH$18.00
Taqueria El Molino image

 

Taqueria El Molino

2228 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Taco$2.95
Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cotija cheese.
3 Enchiladas Plate$12.99
Meat Quesadilla
Bierhaus image

 

Bierhaus

1360 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Towel, Paper 11x8.8 Perforated Roll White 2 Ply - sold by the roll$1.99
Cage Free Fresh Eggs, 2.5 dozen flat$13.99
Bath Tissue Roll, White 2 ply , sold by roll - limit 6$1.19
Lokanta Grill & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta Grill & Bar

1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY MEAL PACKAGE ( 4 people)$56.00
4 SKEWER CHOICE OF KEBABS (Lamb Tender Kebab, Chicken Tender Kebab, Salmon Kebab, Prawns Kebab ) + 4 pieces of Baklava + Sautéed vegetable + Rice Pilaf + Tzatziki and Homemade Bread
FRENCH FRIES$7.00
With garlic
DOLMA$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, pine nuts, currants served with mint-yogurt sauce
Torsap Thai Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Eggplant$18.00
Wok fried purple eggplant + bell pepper + Thai basil + chili garlic W/ oyster sauce + and choice of chicken or tofu
Pineapple Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns
Fresh Spring Rolls$14.00
Shrimp or tofu + lettuce + mint + fresh rice paper W/ peanut dipping sauce
Manakish image

 

Manakish

2905 N. Main st., Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$13.50
Rice or Fresh Greens, Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Greek Pico & Mixed Pickles
Lahm-bajin$12.50
Pita Dough, Lahm-Bajin Beef, Parsley
Zaatar & Cheese$11.50
Pita Dough, Zaatar & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cheese Mix, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
Half Chicken$20.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
Yuca fries$6.00
Fried yucca.
Slice House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slice House

1500 Mt Diablo, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20" Cheese$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano & Oregano
20" Pepperoni$36.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Thin Cut Pepperoni, Romano & Oregano
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Castelvetrano Olives, Red Onions, Gorgonzola, Candied Walnuts, Peppadews, Balsamic Reduction & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (12707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz con mariscos$160.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with
fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.
Garden salad$55.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Served with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing on the side. Serves 10.
Truffle mac and cheese$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek image

 

La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek

1375 n broadway, walnut creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cordon Blue$24.00
Free range chicken breast, ham, Fontina cheese, herbs, cream, dill
Seafood Pappardelle$29.00
Organic egg, blackpepper, homemade pappardelle pasta, prawns, Manila clams, Mediterranean mussels, scallops, tomato broth
Orecchiette$22.00
Shell shaped pasta, smoked bacon, green peas, fresh tomato, garlic, olive oil
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (10564 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hippy Chick$18.99
mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn,
tomato and avocado - served with
chipotle lime ranch
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Naughty Nash$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
BG pic

 

Havana

1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ropa Empanadas$14.95
Chipotle Aioli
Croquettes$11.95
Ham, Manchego Cheese, Panko Crust
Mojo Chicken Wings$13.95
Citrus Soya Glaze
Parada - Walnut Creek image

 

Parada - Walnut Creek

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Empanada Trio$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas fill with chicken and Peruvian spices!
Lomo Saltado$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
Mushroom Empanada Trio$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas Fill with portobello mushrooms, Not vegan made with cheese
El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek image

 

El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek

1470 North Broadway, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

1305 S. Main Street, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.2 (2018 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plucked Chicken and Beer image

 

Plucked Chicken and Beer

2317 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
Rooster$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
Naughty Nash$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken Oakland image

 

Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken Oakland

1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Tenders$12.00
hand breaded and fried
5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
Nacho Fries$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Hops & Scotch image

 

Hops & Scotch

7001 Sunne Lane#100, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Kev's Peanuts$7.00
Restaurant banner

 

Ostro Restaurant

1403 Locust Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
