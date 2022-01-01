Walnut Creek burger restaurants you'll love

Broderick Roadhouse image

 

Broderick Roadhouse

1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$18.00
KIDS BURGER W/ CHEESE$8.00
GOLD RUSH$18.00
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (10564 reviews)
Hippy Chick$18.99
mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn,
tomato and avocado - served with
chipotle lime ranch
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Naughty Nash$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
