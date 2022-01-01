Walnut Creek burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Walnut Creek
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
|$18.00
|KIDS BURGER W/ CHEESE
|$8.00
|GOLD RUSH
|$18.00
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Garlic Fries
|$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Hippy Chick
|$18.99
mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn,
tomato and avocado - served with
chipotle lime ranch
|Sliced Brisket Plate
|$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
|Naughty Nash
|$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles