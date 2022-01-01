Walnut Creek Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Walnut Creek
Limon Rotisserie
1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
|Half Chicken
|$20.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
|Yuca fries
|$6.00
Fried yucca.
Limon - Catering
1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek
|Arroz con mariscos
|$160.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with
fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.
|Garden salad
|$55.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Served with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing on the side. Serves 10.
|Truffle mac and cheese
|$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
Havana
1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek
|Ropa Empanadas
|$14.95
Chipotle Aioli
|Croquettes
|$11.95
Ham, Manchego Cheese, Panko Crust
|Mojo Chicken Wings
|$13.95
Citrus Soya Glaze
Parada - Walnut Creek
7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek
|Chicken Empanada Trio
|$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas fill with chicken and Peruvian spices!
|Lomo Saltado
|$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
|Mushroom Empanada Trio
|$20.00
Three delicious home made empanadas Fill with portobello mushrooms, Not vegan made with cheese