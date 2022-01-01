Walnut Creek Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Walnut Creek

Lokanta Grill & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta Grill & Bar

1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY MEAL PACKAGE ( 4 people)$56.00
4 SKEWER CHOICE OF KEBABS (Lamb Tender Kebab, Chicken Tender Kebab, Salmon Kebab, Prawns Kebab ) + 4 pieces of Baklava + Sautéed vegetable + Rice Pilaf + Tzatziki and Homemade Bread
FRENCH FRIES$7.00
With garlic
DOLMA$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, pine nuts, currants served with mint-yogurt sauce
More about Lokanta Grill & Bar
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
Half Chicken$20.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
Yuca fries$6.00
Fried yucca.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz con mariscos$160.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with
fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.
Garden salad$55.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Served with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing on the side. Serves 10.
Truffle mac and cheese$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
More about Limon - Catering
BG pic

 

Havana

1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ropa Empanadas$14.95
Chipotle Aioli
Croquettes$11.95
Ham, Manchego Cheese, Panko Crust
Mojo Chicken Wings$13.95
Citrus Soya Glaze
More about Havana

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Tacos

Lomo

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Ceviche

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston