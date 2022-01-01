Walnut Creek Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Walnut Creek
More about Lokanta Grill & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta Grill & Bar
1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|FAMILY MEAL PACKAGE ( 4 people)
|$56.00
4 SKEWER CHOICE OF KEBABS (Lamb Tender Kebab, Chicken Tender Kebab, Salmon Kebab, Prawns Kebab ) + 4 pieces of Baklava + Sautéed vegetable + Rice Pilaf + Tzatziki and Homemade Bread
|FRENCH FRIES
|$7.00
With garlic
|DOLMA
|$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, pine nuts, currants served with mint-yogurt sauce
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
|Half Chicken
|$20.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
|Yuca fries
|$6.00
Fried yucca.
More about Limon - Catering
Limon - Catering
1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Arroz con mariscos
|$160.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with
fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.
|Garden salad
|$55.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Served with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing on the side. Serves 10.
|Truffle mac and cheese
|$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.