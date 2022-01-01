Walnut Creek salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Walnut Creek
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
|$18.00
|KIDS BURGER W/ CHEESE
|$8.00
|GOLD RUSH
|$18.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Garlic Fries
|$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
|Achiote Chicken Bowl
|$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.