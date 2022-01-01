Beef salad in Walnut Creek
Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Kobe Beef Steak Salad
|$35.00
“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + green lettuce + tomatoes
W/ tamarind & toasted rice powder dressing
Vanda Thai
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek
|Beef Salad (Yum Nur)
|$13.00
Roasted beef tossed with onion, chili, cucumber, tomato in chili lime dressing