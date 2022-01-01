Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve beef salad

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kobe Beef Steak Salad$35.00
“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + green lettuce + tomatoes
W/ tamarind & toasted rice powder dressing
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Vanda Thai

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Salad (Yum Nur)$13.00
Roasted beef tossed with onion, chili, cucumber, tomato in chili lime dressing
More about Vanda Thai

