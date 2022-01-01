Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (10564 reviews)
LB Brisket$30.00
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Brisket$23.99
sweet potato with your choice of
meat, melted pepper jack and
sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans,
chopped bacon, sour cream,
fresh jalapeno and green onion
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$19.99
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
West Coast Sourdough

2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about West Coast Sourdough

