Ceviche in Walnut Creek

Ceviche mixto image

 

Limon Restaurants

1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
More about Limon Restaurants
Ceviche mixto image

 

Limon - Catering

1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche mixto$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
More about Limon - Catering
BG pic

 

Havana

1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche of the Day$14.95
More about Havana

