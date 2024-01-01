Clams in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve clams
More about Melo's Italian Table - Walnut Creek
Melo's Italian Table - Walnut Creek
1360 Locust Street, Walnut Creek
|Mussels & Clams
|$20.00
White wine, herbs, lemon, grilled crostini.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St
West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St
2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek
|Clam Chowder - Daily!*
|$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes