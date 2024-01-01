Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve clams

Melo's Italian Table - Walnut Creek

1360 Locust Street, Walnut Creek

Mussels & Clams$20.00
White wine, herbs, lemon, grilled crostini.
More about Melo's Italian Table - Walnut Creek
West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St

2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek

Clam Chowder - Daily!*$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St

