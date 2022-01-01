Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve cobb salad

Broderick Roadhouse image

 

Broderick Roadhouse

1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED COBB SALAD$17.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.99
Seasonal lettuce tossed with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette & topped with chicken, Zoe's bacon, tomatoes, organic cage-free hard-boiled egg, Point Reyes blue cheese & avocado.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

Map

Map

