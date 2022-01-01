Crispy tofu in Walnut Creek
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek
|Crispy Tofu Sandwich
|$13.99
Organic tofu from Hodo®, fried crisp and served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, sliced red onion, dill pickle slices and charred jalapeño mayo all on top of a butter toasted egg bun.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Vanda Thai
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek
|Crispy Tofu
|$8.00
Golden fried tofu