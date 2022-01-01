Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve crispy tofu

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu Sandwich$13.99
Organic tofu from Hodo®, fried crisp and served with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, sliced red onion, dill pickle slices and charred jalapeño mayo all on top of a butter toasted egg bun.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Vanda Thai

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$8.00
Golden fried tofu
