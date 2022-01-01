Drunken noodles in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Drunken Noodle
|$17.00
Spicy thick rice noodle wok-fried + onion + mushroom + tomatoes + bell pepper + basil and choice of chicken or tofu
Vanda Thai
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek
|Drunken Noodles
|$13.00
Spicy pan fried flat rice noodles with bell pepper, green bean, onion, tomato, basil in garlic chili sauce