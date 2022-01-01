Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Walnut Creek

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Plucked Chicken and Beer

2317 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Cut French Fries$3.99
More about Plucked Chicken and Beer
FRENCH FRIES image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta Grill & Bar

1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$7.00
With garlic
More about Lokanta Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Limon Restaurants

1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French fries$6.00
Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.
More about Limon Restaurants
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (12707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular French Fries$2.95
Large French Fries$3.95
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Parada - Walnut Creek image

 

Parada - Walnut Creek

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French fries$7.00
Classic potato fries lightly salted.
More about Parada - Walnut Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Brisket

Noodle Soup

Yellow Curry

Cake

Chicken Caesar Salad

Lamb Burgers

Ceviche

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston