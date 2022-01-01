French fries in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve french fries
More about Plucked Chicken and Beer
Plucked Chicken and Beer
2317 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek
|Waffle Cut French Fries
|$3.99
More about Lokanta Grill & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta Grill & Bar
1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek
|FRENCH FRIES
|$7.00
With garlic
More about Limon Restaurants
Limon Restaurants
1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|French fries
|$6.00
Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek
|Regular French Fries
|$2.95
|Large French Fries
|$3.95