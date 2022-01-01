Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve kale salad

Broderick Roadhouse image

 

Broderick Roadhouse

1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE CAESAR SALAD$15.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Kale salad image

 

Limon Restaurants

1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
More about Limon Restaurants
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
Kale Salad$7.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons & lemon-Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Gott's Roadside
Kale salad image

 

Limon - Catering

1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale salad$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
More about Limon - Catering
Item pic

 

Havana

1516 Bonanza Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$12.95
White Onion, Avocado, Sunflower, Pumpkin & Sesame Seeds, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus-Soy Dressing
More about Havana

