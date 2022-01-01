Kale salad in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve kale salad
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$15.00
Limon Restaurants
1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek
|Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
|Kale Salad
|$7.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons & lemon-Dijon vinaigrette.
Limon - Catering
1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek
|Kale salad
|$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts