Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lamb burgers in
Walnut Creek
/
Walnut Creek
/
Lamb Burgers
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve lamb burgers
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
No reviews yet
LAMB BURGER
$19.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta Grill & Bar
1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek
Avg 4.7
(1217 reviews)
LAMB BURGER
$19.00
8 oz house ground lamb, pickled onion, tomato, iceberg lettuce and Yukon Greek potato
Choice of Feta or Cheddar cheese
More about Lokanta Grill & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek
Greek Salad
Prawns
Cheeseburgers
Bread Pudding
Short Ribs
Cake
Burritos
Waffles
More near Walnut Creek to explore
Oakland
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Martinez
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston