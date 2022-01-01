Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Walnut Creek

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo saltado image

 

Limon Restaurants

1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo saltado$28.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
More about Limon Restaurants
Lomo saltado image

 

Limon - Catering

1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lomo saltado$150.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
More about Limon - Catering
Lomo Saltado image

 

Parada - Walnut Creek

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$29.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
More about Parada - Walnut Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Baklava

Caesar Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Cobb Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston