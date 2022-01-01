Mac and cheese in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
|MAC & CHEESE *NO BACON*
|$10.00
Plucked Chicken and Beer
2317 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$8.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Lokanta Grill & Bar
1520 Locust street, Walnut Creek
|MAC & CHEESE
|$7.00
With panko
Limon Restaurants
1524 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Truffle mac & cheese
|$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.75
Limon - Catering
1524 Locust Street, Walnut Creek
|Truffle mac and cheese
|$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.49
|SM Mac n Cheese
|$5.50
|LG Mac n Cheese
|$9.50