Noodle soup in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Vegetable Noodle Soup
|$17.00
|Grilled Kobe Steak & Spicy Miso Noodle Soup
|$38.00
“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + boiled egg + bok choy + W/ spicy miso broth and choice of small rice noodles or thick rice noodles or egg noodles
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$17.00
Chicken + bok choy + bean sprout W/ classic clear broth + and choice of small rice noodles or thick rice noodles or egg noodles