Noodle soup in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve noodle soup

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Noodle Soup$17.00
Grilled Kobe Steak & Spicy Miso Noodle Soup$38.00
“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + boiled egg + bok choy + W/ spicy miso broth and choice of small rice noodles or thick rice noodles or egg noodles
Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
Chicken + bok choy + bean sprout W/ classic clear broth + and choice of small rice noodles or thick rice noodles or egg noodles
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
Parada - Walnut Creek

7001 Sunne Ln, Suite 116, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle soup$13.50
classic Peruvian hangover soup with rice noodles, cilantro-ginger base, & vegetables
More about Parada - Walnut Creek

