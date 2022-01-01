Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve pad thai

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Pad Thai$35.00
Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodles wok-fried + egg + bean sprouts + chives in tamarind reduction + served W/ peanut + lime and choice of chicken or vegetables / with shrimp add $5
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Vanda Thai

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$13.00
Pan fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, bean sprout, green onion and ground peanut
More about Vanda Thai

