Pineapple fried rice in Walnut Creek

Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fried rice with egg + tomato + onion + cashew nut + raisins + pineapple W/chicken and prawns
Vanda Thai
1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fried rice with pineapple, egg, tomato, raisin, touch of curry powder and green onion