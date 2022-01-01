Steak salad in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Broderick Roadhouse
1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek
|FLANK STEAK SALAD
|$18.00
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Torsap Thai Kitchen
1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek
|Kobe Beef Steak Salad
|$35.00
“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + green lettuce + tomatoes
W/ tamarind & toasted rice powder dressing
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek
|Steak Salad
|$12.25
chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Steak Salad
|$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Western BBQ Steak Salad
|$12.25
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.