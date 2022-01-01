Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Walnut Creek

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve steak salad

Broderick Roadhouse image

 

Broderick Roadhouse

1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLANK STEAK SALAD$18.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kobe Beef Steak Salad$35.00
“Snake River Farms” Kobe-style beef grilled to perfection + green lettuce + tomatoes
W/ tamarind & toasted rice powder dressing
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.7 (12707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$12.25
chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Steak Salad$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Western BBQ Steak Salad$12.25
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.
More about Jacks Urban Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chili

Crispy Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston