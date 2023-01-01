Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve stew

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits - Walnut Creek

1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (10564 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brunswick Stew - Cup$7.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans,
potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
Brunswick Stew - Bowl$10.50
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork,
brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits - Walnut Creek
Atria - Walnut Creek

1400 Montego, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Alexander served with Stewed Collard Greens$0.00
More about Atria - Walnut Creek

