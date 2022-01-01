Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Walnut Creek

Go
Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Torsap Thai Kitchen

1388 Locust St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.6 (5709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Mania ( Mango & Sticky Rice)$12.00
Traditional mango and sticky rice, fresh mango puree, cream of coconut.
Jasmine Sticky Rice$4.00
Crispy Sticky Rice Salad$16.00
Spicy crispy sticky rice + fermented pork sausage + green herbs
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Vanda Thai

1250 Newell Ave. Suite J, Walnut Creek

Avg 4.5 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice$9.00
Sticky Rice$3.50
More about Vanda Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Walnut Creek

Lamb Burgers

Thai Tea

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Ceviche

Pineapple Fried Rice

Cheese Fries

Mango Sticky Rice

Map

More near Walnut Creek to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston