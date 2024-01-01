Tuna salad in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center
The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center
1970A Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek
|Tuna Salad
|$5.49
More about West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St
West Coast Sourdough - Walnut Creek - N Main St
2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek
|#11 Tuna Salad*
|$0.00
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!