Turkey bacon in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek restaurants
Toast

Walnut Creek restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Broderick Roadhouse image

 

Broderick Roadhouse

1548 BONANZA STREET, Walnut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY BACON RANCH BURGER$17.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1275 South Main St, Walnut Creek

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Turkey Western Bacon Blue Ring$12.99
Beer-battered onion ring, Point Reyes crumbled blue cheese, Zoe's bacon, pickles, red onion & BBQ sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside

