Walnut Street Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
2929 Walnut Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2929 Walnut Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Spread Bagelry - 2401
Come in and enjoy!
Callahan's on South
Come in and enjoy!
Trattoria Carina
Trattoria Carina is a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant from the same family as Pub & Kitchen, focused on providing delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere at a great value. Located on the corner of 22nd and Spruce, it's a charming and easygoing 32-seat trattoria, whose name means “Little Darling” in Italian.
Our menu changes seasonally, but always features a variety of homemade pastas and classic Italian dishes made up of the freshest ingredients. We also have a small bar program, featuring Italian wines by the glass and a rotating selection of cocktails and beer. Should guests choose to BYO, there is no corkage fee. Trattoria Carina is open seven days a week for dinner.