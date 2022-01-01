Walpole restaurants you'll love

Must-try Walpole restaurants

Rico's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rico's Pizzeria

1351 Main St, Walpole

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BJ Wrap$8.40
Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, fries, mozz cheese with homemade honey mustard-bbq sauce
Greek Salad$7.75
Chicken Finger Dinner$8.95
More about Rico's Pizzeria
Bristol Square Cafe image

 

Bristol Square Cafe

1428 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Egg Sandwich$4.65
Eggs, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham on English Muffin or Toast
New England$16.95
Three Pancakes, Three Eggs (any style), Three Bacon, Three Sausage with Homefries, and Choice of Toast or English Muffin
Banquet 2$10.95
Two Eggs (any style), Two Pancakes or French Toast, Two Strips of Bacon and Two Sausage Links
More about Bristol Square Cafe
Jalapeños Grill image

 

Jalapeños Grill

960 Main Street, Walpole

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tortas Ahogada$10.00
Mexican pulled pork with black refried beans, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, avocado, mayo and chipotle peppers.
Pepito's Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Kids chicken quesadilla on a warm flour tortilla served with fries; soft drink and kid's churros included.
Chicken Fajita$21.99
Chicken on a sizzling plate of peppers and onions, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
More about Jalapeños Grill
Red Wing Diner image

 

Red Wing Diner

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S- Fish & Chips$11.99
Onion Rings$8.99
Jameson Steak Tips$18.99
More about Red Wing Diner
Banner pic

 

Tessie's Bar and Kitchen

1006 Main Street, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
6 oz grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, provolone, arugula, house made guac, chipotle aioli
#1 THE TESSIE$15.95
cheddar, onion bacon jam, shredded lettuce, tomato, tessie's smoked avocado aioli
COZY GREENS$15.95
mixed greens, apples, warm sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted maple walnuts, red onion, tossed with warm maple vinaigrette
More about Tessie's Bar and Kitchen
Banner pic

 

The Raven's Nest

998 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Raven's Nest

