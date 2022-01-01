Walpole restaurants you'll love
Walpole's top cuisines
Must-try Walpole restaurants
More about Rico's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rico's Pizzeria
1351 Main St, Walpole
|Popular items
|BJ Wrap
|$8.40
Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, fries, mozz cheese with homemade honey mustard-bbq sauce
|Greek Salad
|$7.75
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$8.95
More about Bristol Square Cafe
Bristol Square Cafe
1428 Main St, Walpole
|Popular items
|Side Egg Sandwich
|$4.65
Eggs, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham on English Muffin or Toast
|New England
|$16.95
Three Pancakes, Three Eggs (any style), Three Bacon, Three Sausage with Homefries, and Choice of Toast or English Muffin
|Banquet 2
|$10.95
Two Eggs (any style), Two Pancakes or French Toast, Two Strips of Bacon and Two Sausage Links
More about Jalapeños Grill
Jalapeños Grill
960 Main Street, Walpole
|Popular items
|Tortas Ahogada
|$10.00
Mexican pulled pork with black refried beans, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, avocado, mayo and chipotle peppers.
|Pepito's Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Kids chicken quesadilla on a warm flour tortilla served with fries; soft drink and kid's churros included.
|Chicken Fajita
|$21.99
Chicken on a sizzling plate of peppers and onions, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
More about Red Wing Diner
Red Wing Diner
2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole
|Popular items
|S- Fish & Chips
|$11.99
|Onion Rings
|$8.99
|Jameson Steak Tips
|$18.99
More about Tessie's Bar and Kitchen
Tessie's Bar and Kitchen
1006 Main Street, Walpole
|Popular items
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
6 oz grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, provolone, arugula, house made guac, chipotle aioli
|#1 THE TESSIE
|$15.95
cheddar, onion bacon jam, shredded lettuce, tomato, tessie's smoked avocado aioli
|COZY GREENS
|$15.95
mixed greens, apples, warm sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted maple walnuts, red onion, tossed with warm maple vinaigrette
More about The Raven's Nest
The Raven's Nest
998 Main St, Walpole