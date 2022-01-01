Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Walpole

Walpole restaurants
Walpole restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

The Raven's Nest

998 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$15.95
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pistou, flavored oil, with a balsamic reduction.
More about The Raven's Nest
Red Wing Diner image

 

Red Wing Diner

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$9.99
More about Red Wing Diner

