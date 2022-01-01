Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Walpole
/
Walpole
/
Caprese Salad
Walpole restaurants that serve caprese salad
The Raven's Nest
998 Main St, Walpole
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$15.95
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pistou, flavored oil, with a balsamic reduction.
More about The Raven's Nest
Red Wing Diner
2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$9.99
More about Red Wing Diner
