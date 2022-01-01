Chicken salad in Walpole
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rico's Pizzeria
1351 Main St, Walpole
|Chicken Salad
|Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$10.25
|Chicken Kabob Salad
|$10.60
The Raven's Nest
998 Main St, Walpole
|Avocado Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced avocado, white beans, pistachios, basil marinated feta cheese tossed, with lemon honey vinaigrette.
|Maple Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Maple walnut glazed chicken, mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, grilled apples and Burgundy vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, roasted corn, tomato, shredded mozzarella, red onion, white beans. Tossed in our own ranch dressing.