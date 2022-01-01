Chicken salad in Walpole

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rico's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rico's Pizzeria

1351 Main St, Walpole

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken$10.25
Chicken Kabob Salad$10.60
More about Rico's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Raven's Nest

998 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$16.95
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced avocado, white beans, pistachios, basil marinated feta cheese tossed, with lemon honey vinaigrette.
Maple Chicken Salad$16.95
Maple walnut glazed chicken, mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, grilled apples and Burgundy vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.95
Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, roasted corn, tomato, shredded mozzarella, red onion, white beans. Tossed in our own ranch dressing.
More about The Raven's Nest

