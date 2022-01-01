Chicken sandwiches in Walpole
Walpole restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Tessie's Bar and Kitchen
1006 Main Street, Walpole
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
6 oz grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, provolone, arugula, house made guac, chipotle aioli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bristol Square Cafe
1428 Main St, Walpole
|BBQ Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
The Raven's Nest
998 Main St, Walpole
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
Fried hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, thick cut bacon, cheddar, spicy ranch, on brioche.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Crispy fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, dried cranberries, mozzarella, bleu cheese dressing, roasted red pepper tortilla.