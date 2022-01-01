Chicken sandwiches in Walpole

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tessie's Bar and Kitchen

1006 Main Street, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
6 oz grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, provolone, arugula, house made guac, chipotle aioli
More about Tessie's Bar and Kitchen
Bristol Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bristol Square Cafe

1428 Main St, Walpole

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Bristol Square Cafe
Item pic

 

The Raven's Nest

998 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Fried hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, thick cut bacon, cheddar, spicy ranch, on brioche.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Crispy fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, dried cranberries, mozzarella, bleu cheese dressing, roasted red pepper tortilla.
More about The Raven's Nest
Red Wing Diner image

 

Red Wing Diner

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$12.99
More about Red Wing Diner

