Reuben in Walpole

Walpole restaurants
Walpole restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

The Raven's Nest

998 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rebel Reuben$14.95
Six hour-simmered corned brisket, cider braised sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand island on thick cut marble rye.
More about The Raven's Nest
Red Wing Diner image

 

Red Wing Diner

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$11.99
More about Red Wing Diner

