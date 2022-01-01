Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Walpole

Walpole restaurants
Walpole restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Rico's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rico's Pizzeria

1351 Main St, Walpole

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$4.85
More about Rico's Pizzeria
Red Wing Diner image

 

Red Wing Diner

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
More about Red Wing Diner

